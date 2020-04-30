JANESVILLE
More local nonprofits have received grants from the United Way Blackhawk Region’s COVID-19 action fund.
The second round of grants totals $24,173. Combined with the first round, the United Way has given out more than $57,650 to nonprofits in Rock and northern Winnebago counties, according to a news release from the organization.
This round includes:
- $8,667 to Agrace Hospice Care to help meet the needs of patients, family members, volunteers and staff during the COVID-19 pandemic.
- $5,800 to Family Promise of Greater Beloit for hotel/motel vouchers to shelter families, individuals and couples who are homeless in and around Beloit.
- $7,558.32 to House of Mercy Homeless Shelter to buy hotel/motel vouchers used to shelter Mercyhealth House of Mercy Homeless Center clients who are at high risk of contracting COVID-19.
- $2,148 to the YMCA of Northern Rock County to reduce the hourly charge for child care for essential workers from $5 to $3.
The COVID-19 Action Fund was started with $100,000 from the United Way Blackhawk Region's reserves, according to a news release from the organization.
Since that time, the fund has reached nearly $250,000.
Donations have come from individuals, businesses and foundations.
People who want to donate should visit LiveUnitedBR.org/COVID-19 or text “GiveCovid” to 41444. Checks made payable to United Way Blackhawk Region’s Action Fund may also be mailed to PO Box 2780, Janesville, WI 53547-2780.
Organizations eligible to apply for United Way Blackhawk Region’s COVID-19 Action Fund include: 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations and other charitable organizations able to receive a tax-deductible contributions.