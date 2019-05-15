The United Way Blackhawk Region is accepting project submissions for its 2019 Day of Caring.

The annual event sends hundreds of volunteers across Rock County and northern Winnebago County in Illinois to do projects for nonprofits, service clubs, public schools, municipalities and other organizations, according to a news release.

Organizations can submit projects for the Sept. 18 event until July 15 via the United Way’s website, liveunitedbr.org.

Organizations do not have to be United Way-funded program partners to participate and can submit more than one project. Each project must be submitted separately, according to the release.

Last year, 916 volunteers from 34 companies completed 117 projects for 44 nonprofits, according to the release.

The number of participating volunteers has increased each year since 2015, which drew 650 volunteers.

Past projects have included assembling furniture, performing clerical work, creating toiletry kits for shelter guests, delivering meals and cleaning up facilities, according to the release.