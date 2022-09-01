JANESVILLE
When downtown Janesville recast itself as a recreation-friendly urban center with a multimillion-dollar riverfront park, the city likely wasn’t picturing kids doing tire burnouts there on electric two-wheelers.
But then came the Bird scooters.
A privately run pilot program that is less than a month old has already drawn complaints about riders abandoning the rental e-scooters on sidewalks, in parking lots and parking decks, and curbside on busy streets.
More troubling, some downtown business operators say, is vandalism and defacement of public property since the cellphone-app-based scooters arrived. Bird’s pilot program, slated to continue through October, has made 75 of the small scooters available for anyone to rent with a debit or credit card.
The defacement is evidenced by dark black skid marks left on sidewalks along Milwaukee Street and in the ARISE Town Square.
In one spot, a rider used the drive tire of a scooter to scrawl what looks like male genitalia on the surface of the town square’s bike path.
Downtown developer and property owner Paul Murphy said the motorized misbehavior has not surprised him.
When Murphy learned last year that downtown business groups and Bird were talking with city officials about an e-scooter pilot program, he began to research the company and its track record.
Murphy, along with several other residents, voiced concern earlier this year when city administration tried to slide the Bird scooter proposal into a no-discussion, procedural item buried in a long city council meeting agenda.
It wasn’t the only concern. Murphy and others also questioned whether the city would—or could—set ordinances to require riders of the rental e-scooters to be at least 16 years old, if not 18, the minimum age Bird recommends in legal disclaimers on its rental app.
But so far the city’s only document that governs use of Bird scooters is a memorandum of understanding with Bird. It lays out liability waivers and optional limitations on the use of electric scooters that can travel 10 to 15 miles per hour.
The agreement, along with state law, don’t jibe with Bird’s own age limits.
The city’s memorandum also doesn’t give it authority over Bird’s program, except for a clause that allows Janesville’s city manager to sever its agreement with the company at any time.
Murphy has since complained in letters to the city, showing evidence he says indicates adults are renting scooters and handing them off to minors. He also has photos of scooters lying askew downtown and black tire marks on new concrete sidewalks in front of West Milwaukee Street boutiques.
In an email to Murphy, City Attorney Wald Klimczyk wrote the city intends to enforce a local rule preventing people under age 16 from riding the scooters, but that’s the limit of the its enforcement authority over the pilot program.
“The MOU places the responsibility for complying with the 18-year-old minimum age requirement on the company (Bird). The (memorandum) is not an ordinance. The (city) can enforce ordinances, but the (city) has no responsibility to assure compliance by users with the MOU requirements,” he wrote.
Klimczyk added that the Janesville Police Department “indicates no evidence of unlawful operation by those under 16, or contrary to the MOU by persons under 18.”
In another email to Murphy, City Manager Mark Freitag wrote he would suggest Murphy bring his concerns to the city in November for review when the pilot program ends.
Murphy said his concerns are the same ones he brought to the city before the pilot’s launch. He called the city’s agreement with Bird “useless window dressing.”
Murphy has reached out to California-based Bird. He said the farthest he got was an email from the company laying out a university study that claims that businesses in some communities can see “$1,100” in extra spending for each Bird scooter.
“They brag about their (data) dashboards, and the cities rely on the information from the dashboards. But do they monitor the actual use of these, and who it is who is using them? Because it’s a lot of people under 18,” Murphy said.
Outside RiversEdge Bowl, a downtown bowling alley on South River Street blocks away from the town square, employees point out squiggly burnout marks up and down the sidewalk, apparently from the scooters.
Rob Borck, a maintenance worker at RiversEdge, said he sees nothing but underage teens riding the scooters near the bowling alley. He said the youths leave the two-wheelers lying under the covered portico side-entrance, blocking entry and exit to the building.
Borck said other patrons have found the scooters lying “everywhere,” including in the parking lot, on the sidewalk and in nearby yards.
“I’ve seen one adult with a kid once, but otherwise all you see on those scooters is kids riding them,” Borck said. “I’ll bet you that it’s not middle-aged people out doing burnouts on those scooters.”
Julia Jorgensen, a Janesville bike shop operator who as a contractor manages Bird scooter rentals in Janesville, said residents who have complaints should take it up with Bird, not her management team nor with city officials.
She said local managers don’t have authority from Bird to enforce rider age limits, and she said it is the company’s responsibility to deal with reported misuse of the scooters.
Jorgensen said seeing the scooters strewn about the city is evidence the program is working, arguing it’s proof that some people who most need inexpensive motorized transportation are using the scooters.
She said local managers also have no control over whether riders purposely throttle and brake to create black tire marks on city property. She said the tire marks “wash off when it rains.”
Jorgensen said people can lodge complaints on Bird’s app, and the company can, if needed, code the scooters so they’ll immediately shut off in areas where people have reported repeated misbehavior or problems. The riverfront town square, which on Thursday was still marked with numerous black streaks and lewd designs from scooter tires, so far is not an area where Bird scooters are electronically blocked.
But she said people no longer can use the scooters in the city’s North Parker Drive parking deck.
If they do, the scooters emit a piercing warning tone, then shut down until the rider moves to another area.