Blackhawk Community Credit Union

 Anthony Wahl

JANESVILLE — Officials for United Auto Workers say Blackhawk Community Credit Union has reached a labor agreement with rank-and-file employees the union represents.

That comes after workers had shot down an initial offer from the credit union.

