JANESVILLE — Officials for United Auto Workers say Blackhawk Community Credit Union has reached a labor agreement with rank-and-file employees the union represents.
That comes after workers had shot down an initial offer from the credit union.
JANESVILLE — Officials for United Auto Workers say Blackhawk Community Credit Union has reached a labor agreement with rank-and-file employees the union represents.
That comes after workers had shot down an initial offer from the credit union.
UAW officials said Tuesday that after 65 union members it represents at Blackhawk refused to ratify a new three-year labor contract earlier this year, the credit union came back with a reworked proposal. It gives union employees pay and benefits increases aimed at retaining existing workers, newer employees in particular.
Blackhawk Community Credit Union initially was established at the General Motors auto assembly plant in Janesville, and for decades the credit union cultivated business with UAW members who worked at the plant. The credit union itself has had a longstanding labor relationship with UAW workers.
UAW President Tim Silha didn’t give major details of the private agreement Wednesday, but he said that after contract negotiations appeared to be grinding to a halt late last week, Blackhawk returned to talks Monday offering a boost to a pay and benefits package that he said the bulk of the union favored.
Blackhawk spokeswoman CeeCee Philipps said the labor offer that the credit union voted to ratify on Monday included a pay increase that “on average” boosts union employees pay “over 11%”
Silha had said in an interview last week that Blackhawk’s initial offer came with a pay and benefits package the union members had found lackluster, and he said the credit union as recently as late last week had refused to budge on compensation.
That conflicts with what Credit Union CEO Lisa Palma told The Gazette late last week. She said the credit union’s already had offered up a pay raise averaging at least 11% for union employees.
On Tuesday, Silha said it’s his understanding union employees who are newer to Blackhawk got significant pay increases, but he said that it's his understanding that not all rank-and file employees got 11% raises.
Silha said he gives the bargaining committee credit for the agreement.
“It was favorable. It passed. It wasn’t unanimous, but it did pass,” Silha said, calling Blackhawk’s reworked union contract part of a “good agreement” that he said emerged after weeks of extra negotiations.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.