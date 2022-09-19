JVG_220920_HUFCOR_1
A single trailer bearing the Hufcor logo sits in a loading dock at the shuttered Hufcor building on Kennedy Road in Janesville. U.S. Sen Tammy Baldwin is asking Hufcor’s owner, OpenGate Capital, to make good on severances it had reneged on after it had agreed to continue to pay health care premiums for some workers the company laid off over the last year.

 Anthony Wahl

JANESVILLE—U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin is going to bat for dozens of former Hufcor workers in Janesville, whom she and labor union officials say never got the severance promised them by Hufcor’s now bankrupt owner.

In a letter Monday to OpenGate Capital, Baldwin decried the private equity firm’s decision to renege on health insurance coverage it had agreed to as severance for some Hufcor employees. The company laid off the employees last year as it outsourced the entire Janesville factory operation to Mexico.

