01STOCK_VOTING_BALLOT
Anthony Wahl

JANESVILLE — In the battle for Wisconsin’s First Congressional District and the U.S. House seat that represents it, incumbent Republican Rep. Bryan Steil and challenger Ann Roe face off in a newly shaped legislative district.

The First District now includes parts of Beloit and some outlying areas near Janesville that have added 15,000 voters to a district that covers most of Walworth County, all of Kenosha and Racine counties, and some suburbs in southern Milwaukee County.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you