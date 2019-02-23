U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil will be holding staff office hours for residents in various locations across the 1st District through Monday, March 4.

“Our office hours provide a great opportunity for folks to stop by who need help with a federal agency or want to share an opinion with me,” Steil said in a statement.

The Walworth County office hours include:

Village of Darien: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 27, at Darien Village Hall, 24 N. Wisconsin St.

Village of East Troy: 3 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 27, at East Troy Village Hall, 2015 Energy Drive.

Village of Genoa City: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 4, Genoa City Village Hall and Police Department, 755 Fellows Road.

Village of Williams Bay: 11 a.m. to noon Monday, March 4, Williams Bay Village Hall, 250 Williams St.