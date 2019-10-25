JANESVILLE

Minutes after a woman in her early 20s handed in an application at a job fair at the Janesville post office Thursday, an 80-year-old woman finished her application for the same type of job.

The older woman told The Gazette she thinks about her age only when someone mentions her son’s age. He’s 60.

Amid a tight labor market and the usual demand for extra holiday workers, it’s not unusual to see 80-year-old job applicants mingling with college-age adults, Janesville Postmaster Dawn Hickok said.

“That’s typical,” she said. “My workforce varies from 20 to late 70s. As long as they can perform physically, you’re more than welcome.”

Hickok said the U.S. Postal Service is in a hiring spree to find at least 14 more workers to bolster the 138 employees Hickok oversees—at least for the next month or so.

Hickok, who has been with the Postal Service for 27 years, is retiring in about four weeks.

She said six or so of the new workers—including urban and rural carriers, clerks and package handlers—will be considered part-time hires for the busy holiday season. The post office also hopes hiring fairs and other recruiting methods will help the land the permanent hires.

Hickok is far from the only baby-boomer postal worker who is approaching retirement.

At the Janesville post office, at least one or two long-term employees retire every year. Typically, that makes room for carriers and clerks to move up the ranks. It can leave route delivery positions open.

The work has changed, though.

It’s less about letters and more about boxes. Many, many more boxes. Especially during the holiday season.

“Yes, people are writing fewer letters than 20 years ago, and people are paying bills using digital right now,” Hickok said. “But Postal Service Priority Mail and the First Class mail, parcel mail, is increasing.

“We now pick up contracts from other companies. UPS comes to us sometimes; FedEx comes to us sometimes. And, of course, Amazon. It’s been a steady increase in our parcel lines.”

Extra recruitment efforts and hiring fairs are necessary now, Hickok said, because the Postal Service’s work has shifted so much. A boom in retail package delivery—the result of more online shopping—has changed the dynamics of a full-time postal worker’s day.

Those employees quickly find out that they’ll be doing more than stuffing mailboxes with letters. Those boxes that are too big for mailboxes must be delivered to the door.

“The parcel supply is the biggest change in the Postal Service because it takes a lot more physical effort. You’re jumping in and out of your vehicle, especially on the rural delivery side,” Hickok said.

Of the 140-some applicants who turned out for a recent three-day hiring fair, most seemed interested in short-term work—part-time seasonal positions that would give them extra pocket money during the holidays, Hickok said.

Those hired for holiday jobs learn that they’ll start early, stay late and work an active job. Every year, there seem to be more and more holiday packages to deliver, Hickok said.

“They usually come in ready and understanding it’s a very hectic time of the year, almost like twice as busy as a normal day,” she said. “They know it’s gonna be a real long day.”