TOWN OF HARMONY
Two women suffered severe injuries during a head-on crash Saturday night on Highway 14 in the town of Harmony, according to a Rock County Sheriff’s Office news release.
First responders at about 7:47 p.m. Saturday went to the scene near Old Humes Road, where a 47-year-old Clinton woman crossed the centerline of East Highway 14 on a curve and struck a 24-year-old Rockford, Illinois woman, the release states.
Authorities took both women to local hospitals, according to the release.
Police do not believe alcohol was a factor, and they did not issue any citations from the crash as of when the news release came out late Saturday night.
East Highway 14 traffic had to be rerouted for more than two hours, the release states. The investigation is ongoing.