JANESVILLE

The Rock County Historical Society will celebrate two notable Rock County residents, Cindi Morgan Dyke and Sherry Thurner, in a new specialty exhibit opening at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, at the Helen Jeffris Wood Museum Center, 426 N. Jackson St.

Dyke, who still lives in Janesville, was the first Miss Janesville to win the Miss Wisconsin title and go on to compete in the 1969 Miss America Pageant.

Thurner, who died earlier this year, was best known as a guide for historical tours of Oak Hill Cemetery. She also added nearly 15,000 entries of Oak Hill Cemetery burial records to the Find A Grave website.

The exhibit will display tiaras, trophies, gowns and other memorabilia from Dyke’s pageant days and Thurner’s costumes and study materials.

For more information about the Rock County Historical Society, visit rchs.us.