TOWN OF LYONS

One person died Friday night in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 36 in the town of Lyons, the Walworth County Sheriff's Office reported.

Sheriff's deputies and fire and rescue units from Lyons and Burlington responded to the crash at 8:04 p.m. Friday and found a severely damaged vehicle on Highway 11 and another vehicle in the ditch on Highway 36, according to a sheriff's office news release.

The preliminary investigation shows Jason Kuharske, 35, of Burlington was eastbound on Highway 36 in a 2020 Jeep Gladiator when he crossed the centerline west of the Highway 11 overpass and collided with a westbound 2010 Ford Escape driven by Holly Hintz, 33, of Burlington, according to the release.

Kuharske's vehicle left the road and rolled down an embankment, coming to rest on Highway 11. Kuharske was flown to a local hospital, where he died, according to the release.

Hintz and her two 11-year-old passengers were not injured, according to the release.

The sheriff's office continues to investigate.