JANESVILLE
Two people were treated for smoke inhalation after a deck and garage fire early Thursday morning, according to a Janesville Fire Department news release.
Firefighters responded at 3:56 a.m. Thursday to a fire at 915 N. Martin Road.
Flames were burning the back side of the attached garage and had penetrated into the garage when firefighters arrived. The fire was caused by a campfire kettle used the night before, according to the release.
Firefighters quickly extinguished the flames. Estimated damages total $10,000, according to the release.
One firefighter and one resident were treated for smoke inhalation. No other injuries were reported and homeowners were able to stay in the home, according to the release.
Janesville residents are reminded that campfire kettles must be 25 feet away from combustible materials in accordance with city ordinance.
Fire marshal Sue North suggests that those unclear of the rules should visit janesvillewi.gov/home/showpublisheddocument?id=3595 to gain a better understanding.
In addition to the 25-foot rule, other guidelines include:
- Devices cannot be used if winds or gusts are 20 mph or greater.
- Only clean, dry natural wood and kindling may be burned.
- No accelerants may be used (gasoline, kerosene, lighter fluid, etc.).
- Cooking and campfires must be attended by an adult.