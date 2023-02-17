This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is available.
BELOIT — Beloit police arrested two men Friday after a high-speed pursuit through the city ended in an industrial park area on its northeast side.
Beloit Police Lt. Christopher Eberhardt said no one was injured after officers pursued a vehicle with two male occupants that he said reached speeds of “75 or 80 miles per hour.”
The pursuit took place along parts of Milwaukee Road and Kennedy Drive on Beloit’s east side shortly after 3 p.m. Friday.
Eberhardt said Friday afternoon that Beloit police were still actively involved in processing the arrest of two males in the incident. He said police had tried to stop their vehicle because the two were being sought on active felony warrants.
Eberhardt said parts of the pursuit played out along Afton and Newark roads, and the vehicle took to Interstate-39/90 for a “short time.” Emergency radio dispatches indicated that the pursuit at one point crossed over the state line into Illinois.
Eberhardt said that the vehicle occupied by the two men remained on arterial routes, and at no point entered residential neighborhoods before it ended on Willowbrook Road and police took them into custody.
Police have not released further details, the names of the two arrested nor the specific reason police initially were seeking to detain them.
