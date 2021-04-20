JANESVILLE
Staff at the YWCA Rock County try to show their clients love and appreciation on Mother's Day, an occasion that can be challenging for women fleeing domestic violence, a YWCA official said.
Many of the women the YWCA serve are experiencing or are on the brink of homelessness, so hosting a cookout and sharing gifts on Mother's Day can be particularly uplifting, Kayla Hanson, program director for transitional housing, said.
Moving company Two Men and a Truck has aided in that celebration each of the last 14 years by donating care and comfort items to shelters across the state, including the county's YWCA chapter, according to a news release.
The moving company partners with other organizations to collect food and sanitary, child care, kitchen and other items to donate to women who are in shelters or transitional care, Hanson said.
"Getting these donated for all the moms here is, like, such a big help because it always brings a little bit of ease," Hanson said. "It is such a gift that Two Men and A Truck helps moms around a holiday that celebrates them."
The YWCA can serve about 20 or so families at a time in its transitional and shelter housing, Hanson said. That means dozens of individuals receive aid from these items, Hanson said.
The YWCA has recently seen a surge of people seeking shelter from domestic violence or other forms of relationship abuse, Hanson said.
The coronavirus pandemic caused an initial slowdown at shelters because people were hesitant to live in group housing, Hanson said. But one year later, people are seeking help again, she said. The YWCA has recently seen an increase specifically in people experiencing emotional abuse.
Abuse can take many forms and not all are violent. The rise in reliance on technology because of the pandemic has caused more people to experience controlling behavior from partners, Hanson said.
Signs of emotional abuse include an abuser cutting off contact between a partner and the partner's friends and family, monitoring social media accounts and access, limiting the number of social media accounts their partner has, taking away cellphones and other devices, making and going to appointments with their partner without their partner's say, and other controlling behaviors, Hanson said.
This behavior is concerning because it eliminates personal boundaries between partners and makes people feel like they need to walk on eggshells, Hanson said.
"These are small things that could be overlooked," she said.
The YWCA helps people experiencing any kind of relationship abuse, both physical and non-physical, Hanson said.
Shelters are safe and staff ensure health guidelines are followed, she said.