Two people riding a motorcycle died in a crash Tuesday afternoon on Highway 104 in western Rock County, according to a sheriff’s office news release.
Emergency personnel from Green and Rock counties responded to the scene of the crash at the intersection of Highway 104 and Dunphy Road in the town of Magnolia at about 4 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.
A pickup truck was waiting to make a left turn from northbound Highway 104 onto westbound Dunphy Road when a motorcycle driven by a 67-year-old Janesville man crashed into the back of the truck, according to the sheriff’s office. The driver of the motorcycle and his passenger, a 57-year-old Beloit woman, were both thrown from the motorcycle and died at the scene. Neither was wearing a helmet, according to the news release. The driver of the truck was not injured.
The crash was still under investigation and no law enforcement action had been taken as of Tuesday evening, according to the news release.