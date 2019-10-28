TOWN OF LA GRANGE

Two people were killed early Saturday in a two-vehicle, head-on crash on Highway 67 that left one of the vehicles on fire, Walworth County sheriff's officials said.

Deputies and La Grange fire and rescue units responded to a crash on Highway 67 just south of Nelson Road at 7:07 a.m. Saturday and found two vehicles with severe damage and one on fire, according to a sheriff's office news release.

Authorities believe a 2006 Chevrolet Uplander van was traveling north on Highway 67 when it crossed the centerline and collided with a southbound 2018 Chevrolet Trax driven by Kevin Stevenson, 59, of Genoa City, according to the release.

Both drivers were the sole occupants in their vehicles and were pronounced dead at the scene by the Walworth County Medical Examiner's Office.

The van driver has not yet been identified, according to the release. It wasn't clear Monday if the van was the vehicle that caught fire.

The crash remains under investigation.