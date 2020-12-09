TOWN OF AVON
Two men were transported to a hospital after a two vehicle-crash early Wednesday morning near Brodhead, Rock County sheriff’s officials said.
Authorities responded to the crash at 6:03 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of West Highway 81 and County T, according to a news release.
A 33-year-old Illinois man driving a Chevrolet Captiva was traveling north on County T when he failed to stop at a stop sign at the Highway 81 intersection. The Captiva driver collided with an Infinity driven by a 63-year-old man, who was heading east on West Highway 81, according to the release.
Both vehicles continued through the intersection and stopped in the ditch on the northeast side, according to the release.
The Infinity driver was pinned in his vehicle and had to be extricated. The Captiva driver sustained significant injuries but managed to exit his vehicle. The Captiva caught on fire after the driver was out, according to the release.
Both drivers were transported to Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center in Janesville, but the extent of their injuries is unknown.
The accident is under investigation.
Responding agencies included the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, Green County Sheriff’s Office, Brodhead Police Department, Brodhead Fire and EMS and Orfordville Fire and EMS.