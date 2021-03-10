JANESVILLE
Two Janesville residents were treated for smoke inhalation after an early morning house fire on the city’s northeast side, according to a Janesville Fire Department news release.
Firefighters responded 3:08 a.m. to single family home at 2231 N. Claremont Drive where a fire was burning the southwest corner of the home.
The fire was extinguished within minutes, according to the release.
Janesville police officer had evacuated the residents from the house before fire unites arrived. Both residents were treated for smoke inhalation and released, according to the release.
Damage from the fire was mostly contained to the garage, however the damage loss was available in the news release.
Cause of the fire is still under investigation.