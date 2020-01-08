MILTON

Incumbents Ryan Holbrook and Lynda Clark are seeking to keep two of the three Milton City Council seats up for election in April, and the city has extended the filing deadline for other candidates.

Prospective candidates now have until 5 p.m. Friday to file nomination papers for council because incumbent Jerry Elsen, who is not seeking re-election, missed the Dec. 27 deadline for filing noncandidacy papers, City Clerk Leanne Schroeder said.

City Hall usually closes at noon Fridays, but it will remain open until 5 p.m. that day to honor the new deadline, Schroeder said.

Holbrook and Clark filed their nomination papers by the usual Tuesday deadline.

Council members serve at large, so the top three vote-getters will win two-year terms on the council.

This is the third consecutive year the council has faced a shortage of candidates, City Administrator Al Hulick said. Write-in candidates have come forward in previous years to fill seats.

Holbrook, 34, a team leader and project manager at Hufcor, said he is seeking a third term so he can help attract new businesses and keep Milton moving forward. He cited debt and state aid cuts as challenges for the city.

“In the past four years, the council and city staff have worked hard to not accrue more debt and pay off the debt that we already have,” he said. “In the last year, we have come up with a debt policy that helps advise future councils on when we should borrow money and when we shouldn’t.

“Almost every year, the state provides less aid to the city than in the previous year,” Holbrook said. “... This has forced the city to work on a shoestring budget and try to come up with other alternatives for funding. During the budget season of three of the last four years, we have had to make tough choices as to what to cut to be able to keep the level of service everyone is used to.”

Clark, 59, an office manager for Farmers Insurance, is running for her seventh term.

“I enjoy being involved with the city of Milton and being part of its progress and growth,” she said. “It has a small-town atmosphere, and I work diligently to keep that, and I just love the place.”

Fire department improvements, debt reduction and a lack of volunteers on city committees are among the challenges for 2020, she said.

“It’s challenging because the fire department is very sentimental to a lot of people ... but the emergency medical services are a necessity, and these people who provide those services deserve good pay and benefits,” she said.

The city needs to pay off debt so it is better able to build a new fire station, Clark said.

“I will continue to be proactive in the things we can expect five to 10 years down the road that we need to be prepared for now,” she said.