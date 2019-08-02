WHITEWATER

A 7-year-old girl and a 14-year-old girl died in a crash on Highway 12 in Whitewater on Thursday night, the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office reported Friday.

The two girls were among five occupants in a 2003 black Ford Excursion that was northbound on Highway 12 at Walworth Avenue in Whitewater, according to a news release.

A preliminary investigation shows a 1998 Peterbilt semitrailer tractor hauling an empty tanker trailer struck the Ford in its rear passenger side as the Ford turned left “into the path of the semi,” the release states.

The 14-year-old girl who died was Kaylinn Wilken. Her mother, Kristina Wilken, 44, of Waterford was driving and was transported to a local hospital with injures.

The 7-year-old girl who died was Olly Koelsch. Her father, Michael Koelsch, 42, of Boise, Idaho, was in the front passenger seat. Her father and twin sister, who was in the back of the Ford with Olly, were transported to a local hospital.

The extent of the surviving passengers' injuries was unclear Friday afternoon, according to the release.

The sheriff’s office and other agencies responded to the crash at about 7:31 p.m. Thursday. First responders found the Ford with “extensive damage” and the semi in a ditch, the release states.

The driver of the semi, Allen Guthrie, 56, of Elkhorn was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.