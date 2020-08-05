Candidate biographies

Yuri Rashkin

Age: 45.

Address: 629 Park Ave., Beloit.

Job: UW-Whitewater academic staff and associate lecturer at UW-Whitewater at Rock County, both since 2014; certified Russian court interpreter in Wisconsin and Illinois, 2010-present; musician, 1990-present; mortgage company owner, 1999-2008.

Education: Graduated in 1993 from East High School in Salt Lake City; bachelor’s degree in music from University of Utah, 1998; master’s degree in mass communication from UW-Whitewater, 2011. Holds licenses required by mortgage laws of Utah and Wisconsin.

Community service: Member of League of Women Voters Beloit chapter; treasurer of Beloit Janesville Symphony Orchestra Board, 2016-20; city of Janesville Committee on Assignments chairman, 2012-17; president of United Arts Alliance, 2006-16; Janesville Noon Lions Club, 2006-14; Toastmasters International, 2005-08.

Elected posts: Janesville City Council, 2008-12; Rock County Board, District 15 representative, 2018-present.

Lisa Tollefson

Age: 53.

Address: 5818 N. Kennedy Road, Milton (town of Harmony).

Job: Rock County clerk, 2015-present; previous employment includes specialty sales for Home Depot, 1998-2015.

Education: Loyal High School graduate, Loyal, Wisconsin; associate degree from UW-Stevens Point at Marshfield; bachelor’s degree in industrial technology-electronics from Utah State University; graduate of Municipal Clerks/Treasurers Institute at UW-Green Bay; Wisconsin-certified municipal clerk by Wisconsin Municipal Clerk Association; certificate of professional development from UW-Green Bay/ Wisconsin County Clerks Association; certified state election/security trainer, Wisconsin Elections Commission. Working to become certified as an elections registration administrator through the Election Center-National Association of Election Officials.

Community service: Vice chairwoman for the Legislative Committee of the Wisconsin County Clerk Association; Clerks Advisory Committee-Security for Wisconsin Elections Commission; new county clerk mentor; Corn Roast and Community Grant committees for Janesville Noon Rotary Club; Rotary Botanical Gardens board member; volunteer for Children’s Christmas Benefit. Previous service includes Parents at West School–Milton West Elementary Parents Group, book fair coordinator and treasurer and coordinator of playground build; volunteer for Kids on Stage/Milton Optimist Club.

Elected posts: Appointed Harmony town clerk in 2009, then elected to two-year terms in 2011, 2013 and 2015; appointed county clerk by the Rock County Board in June 2015, elected to a four-year term in 2016.