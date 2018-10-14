TOWN OF LIMA
Two young adults died when their car crossed the centerline on a rural road and hit a bus on Saturday night, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
No one in the chartered bus from Bloomington, Minnesota, was hurt, according to the release.
A 20 year-old-Waterford woman was driving the small car with a 22-year-old Whitewater man as passenger. They were pronounced dead at the scene, according to the release.
The car was headed east on County N just west of County KK in the far northeastern corner of the county, according to the release.
The bus, driven by a 64-year-old Minnesota man and carrying 19 passengers, was headed west when the car crossed the centerline and hit the bus head on, according to the release.
The bus was carrying Bethel University's volleyball team after a match at UW-Whitewater, according to a Minneapolis Star Tribune report.
Bethel is located in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Sheriff’s deputies, Milton police, Janesville and Milton fire and EMS units and Mercyhealth's MD-1 were called, starting at 8:12 p.m.
East County N between Vickerman Road and County KK were closed until the scene was cleared at 1:30 a.m.
UW-Whitewater Sports Information Director Chris Lindeke said the UW-Whitewater football team’s three buses were returning from a game in Eau Claire when they came upon the accident scene.
The football team stopped, loaned one bus to the Bethel team, and UW-W officials arranged for the team to spend the night at a Janesville hotel, Lindeke said.
A bus from the Twin Cities was expected to pick up the Bethel team Sunday, Lindeke said.
“No one was injured on the bus, so we were obviously thankful for that,” Lindeke said.
Bethel Athletics Director Bob Bjorkland sent an email to faculty at 12:37 a.m. Sunday.
"I've been in touch with Coach Gretchen Hunt several times over the last few hours, and it appears that all the players, coaches and bus driver are OK (although definitely shaken up)," Bjorkland wrote.
“The investigation is ongoing, but no criminal or traffic charges are anticipated at this time,” the release states.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse