01STOCK_AMBULANCE_GENERIC1

TOWN OF LIMA

Two young adults died when their car crossed the centerline on a rural road and hit a bus on Saturday night, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

No one in the chartered bus from Bloomington, Minnesota, was hurt, according to the release.

A 20 year-old-Waterford woman was driving the small car with a 22-year-old Whitewater man as passenger. They were pronounced dead at the scene, according to the release.

The car was headed east on County N just west of County KK in the far northeastern corner of the county, according to the release.

The bus, driven by a 64-year-old Minnesota man and carrying 19 passengers, was headed west when the car crossed the centerline and hit the bus head on, according to the release.

The bus was carrying Bethel University's volleyball team after a match at UW-Whitewater, according to a Minneapolis Star Tribune report.

Bethel is located in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Sheriff’s deputies, Milton police, Janesville and Milton fire and EMS units and Mercyhealth's MD-1 were called, starting at 8:12 p.m.

East County N between Vickerman Road and County KK were closed until the scene was cleared at 1:30 a.m.

UW-Whitewater Sports Information Director Chris Lindeke said the UW-Whitewater football team’s three buses were returning from a game in Eau Claire when they came upon the accident scene.

The football team stopped, loaned one bus to the Bethel team, and UW-W officials arranged for the team to spend the night at a Janesville hotel, Lindeke said.

A bus from the Twin Cities was expected to pick up the Bethel team Sunday, Lindeke said.

“No one was injured on the bus, so we were obviously thankful for that,” Lindeke said.

Bethel Athletics Director Bob Bjorkland sent an email to faculty at 12:37 a.m. Sunday.

"I've been in touch with Coach Gretchen Hunt several times over the last few hours, and it appears that all the players, coaches and bus driver are OK (although definitely shaken up)," Bjorkland wrote.

“The investigation is ongoing, but no criminal or traffic charges are anticipated at this time,” the release states.

Tags

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse

Comments disabled.