Two people died in a two vehicle crash Monday afternoon on Highway 14 east of Evansville, according to a Rock County Sheriff’s Office news release.
The accident occurred at 4:33 p.m. Monday, May 31, at the intersection of West Highway 14 and North Tuttle Road.
A Chevrolet Trailblazer heading north of North Tuttle Road failed to stop at the stop sign at Highway 14. The Trailblazer struck a 1999 Chevrolet Silverado traveling east on Highway 14. The Silverado spun then hit and snapped a power pole. The Trailblazer continue north into a farm field and rolled before coming to a stop, according to the release.
A male passenger in the Silverado was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. A male and female occupant in the Trailblazer were also ejected from their vehicle. The ejected male was transported to an area hospital and later pronounced dead, according to the release.
Four other occupants were in the Silverado at the time of the accident. All four occupants, the ejected female from the Trailblazer and an additional male passenger in the Trailblazer were taken to area hospitals for various injuries sustained in the crash, according to the release.
West Highway 14 was closed for over six hours Monday evening between North Toles Road and North Valley Road while police investigated the crash and Evansville Water and Light replaced the power pole.
Residents in the area were without power for several hours while the pole was replaced, according to the release.
Authorities are still investigating the accident.