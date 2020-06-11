JANESVILLE
Two children were rescued from the Rock River near the Devil’s Staircase area of Janesville’s Riverside Park on Thursday afternoon.
No one was injured.
Dispatchers received a call about an 8-year-old boy in the river at 3:05 p.m.
Two Rock County sheriff’s deputies assigned to river patrol happened to be training near the boat garage at the sheriff’s office and quickly headed to the river, said Sgt. Peter Falk of the sheriff’s office.
They learned later that the boy’s 14-year-old sister had gone into the river to help the boy, said Battalion Chief Chris Lukas of the Janesville Fire Department.
The boy was standing on a rock, and the girl was clinging to a branch when help arrived, Falk said.
It was not clear how the boy got into the river.
The children were near a steep bank that descends to the river, where the water was likely at least 13 feet deep, said Falk, who played there on a rope swing as a child.
The deputies brought the children to the Riverside Park boat ramp, and they were reunited with their parents, Falk said.
About an hour later, a deputy was called to Badfish Creek in northwestern Rock County, where a canoe had capsized among branches hanging over the water.
Falk said the canoeists got out safely, but they couldn’t get to the canoe, and the canoeist who called the sheriff’s office wanted to warn people about conditions there.
Falk said the creek is popular with canoeists and kayakers, but he warned that they should take extra care when the water is high and flowing fast, as it is now.