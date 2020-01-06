JANESVILLE

Two Beloit men have been arrested in a wild shooting incident reported Dec. 7 just south of Janesville.

The Rock County Sheriff’s Office on Monday reported the arrests of Ronald L. Hicks, 34, of 643 Hackett St., and Virgil Lee Tate Jr., 25, of 312 Middle St.

Tate is accused of firing the shot that wounded a victim the night of Dec. 7 near the intersection of highways 51 and 11 on Janesville’s south side.

Tate has been charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide and first-degree recklessly endangering safety.

Hicks, whom investigators believe drove the vehicle Tate rode in, was arrested on charges of party to attempted first-degree intentional homicide and recklessly endangering safety.

Hicks was arrested Monday at the Rock County Jail, where he was being held on a probation warrant, according to the news release. He is scheduled to make his initial court appearance Tuesday.

Tate fled the state and was arrested by Chicago police Saturday on a Wisconsin warrant from the shooting case and two other warrants charging manufacture/delivery of cocaine, according to the release.

Tate is being held in Illinois pending extradition proceedings.

According the criminal complaint against Tate, the victim told deputies he had set up a drug deal with a man later identified as Tate, at the Kwik Trip at 3123 S. Highway 51.

The victim said he believed Tate was trying to short him, so he took the drugs and ran without paying, according to the complaint.

Tate chased on foot, and an SUV Tate had been riding in chased the victim, as well, according to the complaint.

The victim was shot somewhere north of the intersection of highways 11 and 51, and he then jumped onto the running board of a passing SUV and pleaded for help, according to the complaint.

The driver took the victim to Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center in Janesville.