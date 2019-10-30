TOWN OF ROCK

A fire at a rural residence Tuesday caused $275,000 in damage, the Janesville Fire Department reported.

That sum comprises $210,000 damage to the house and attached garage, where it appears the fire started. The remaining loss was two vehicles that were in the garage, according to a news release.

Fire officials said Tuesday the fire was not considered suspicious and that the cause may never be known because the fire would have destroyed any clue.

Firefighters were called to 6229 S. Edgewater Drive was reported at 3:50 p.m. Tuesday. Calls to 911 came from a retired firefighter and a passing school bus.

Someone from the school bus knocked on the door to alert residents, but no one was home, according to the fire department news release.

Firefighters found heavy fire coming from the garage and spreading to the house when they arrived, according to the release.

Janesville, Beloit and town of Beloit firefighters had the fire controlled in 20 minutes, according to the release.

The Milton Fire Department also provided mutual aid.

Three adults who lived at the house are staying with relatives, the release states.