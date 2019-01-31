JANESVILLE

The Blackhawk Golden K Kiwanis Club is selling tickets through Saturday, Feb. 9, for its annual Truck On Ice fundraiser.

The club plans to place its red Suburban on the frozen lagoon in Traxler Park, 600 N. Main St., either Wednesday, Feb. 6, or Saturday, Feb. 9, according to a news release.

Residents can buy tickets and submit guesses of when the truck will break through the ice. Proceeds will help fund scholarships and support homeless students, the Boys and Girls Club of Janesville, and Boy and Girl Scouts.

If club members can’t place the truck on the lagoon, a drawing will determine the winners.

Tickets are available until Feb. 9 at Davis Citgo, 45 E. Racine St.; Mac’s Pizza Shack, 2307 Milton Ave.; My Apartment Pub and Grill, 15 N. Arch St.; Summit Credit Union, 2330 Kennedy Road; Hometown Pharmacy, 21 S. Jackson St., and from club members.

Tickets also will be on sale Tuesday, Feb. 5, at Basics Cooperative Natural Foods, 1711 Lodge Drive; Monday through Wednesday, Feb. 4-6, at the Janesville Athletic Club, 1301 Black Bridge Road; and Thursday through Saturday, Feb. 7-9, at Maurer’s Market, 2822 E. Milwaukee St., and Blackhawk Community Credit Union, 2640 W. Court St.

For more information, visit kiwanisblackhawk.com.