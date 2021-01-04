JANESVILLE
Tickets are now on sale for the annual Truck on Ice fundraiser.
Members of Janesville's Blackhawk Golden “K” Kiwanis Club are continuing their tradition of placing a truck on the ice at Traxler Park lagoon and asking residents to guess when it will sink. The truck will be parked on the lagoon when the ice is thick enough.
Tickets cost $10 for three guesses or $20 for eight guesses.
A $2,000 grand prize will be given to the best guess of the year. Four second-place winners will receive $250, and $100 will be presented to 10 third-place winners.
Proceeds support scholarships for Craig and Parker high school seniors. They also help homeless students, Craig Closet and the Early Literacy Project, and provide funding for the Boys and Girls Club and Boys and Girl Scouts.
Tickets are available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday in January at Mac’s Pizza Shack, 2307 Milton Ave., or by calling 608-322-6315. The restaurant is the only location selling tickets this year. Residents can also get tickets from any Golden “K” member.