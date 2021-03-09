JANESVILLE
The Truck on Ice has officially broken through the ice on the Traxler Park Lagoon.
The Blackhawk Golden "K" Kiwanis Club placed the Suburban on the ice Feb. 10 for its annual contest, and it officially sank during daylight hours Monday, club member Glenn Disrude reported.
About 6 inches of ice were measured on the lagoon when the Suburban was stranded there, according to a previous Gazette article.
The truck was partially submerged for several days leading up to Monday. Disrude said the vehicle's tipped position likely was caused by its location on the ice, where one section got more sunlight than the others.
Disrude said the official sink time will be based on when the clock in the truck was fully submerged. The exact time will be determined by an independent observer after the truck is removed from the water.
This year’s closest guess will win the $2,000 grand prize. Four contestants will receive $250 each for second-place guesses, and 10 third-place winners will get $100 each.
Funds raised from the contest support local homeless students, the Boys & Girls Club, Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts and fund scholarships for seniors at Janesville Craig and Parker high schools.