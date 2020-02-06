JANESVILLE
The Blackhawk Golden “K” Kiwanis Club will hold a raffle drawing for its annual Truck on Ice fundraiser, but it will not actually park a truck on the ice, the club announced.
Recent warm weather has not allowed enough ice to form on Traxler Park lagoon, club member Glenn Disrude told The Gazette in an email.
Club members decided to continue with the raffle drawing. Winners will be drawn March 11 during the club meeting.
Tickets are still available from any club member or at Davis Citgo, 45 E. Racine St.; Mac’s Pizza Shack, 2307 Milton Ave.; My Apartment Pub & Grill, 15 N. Arch St.; Hometown Pharmacy, 21 S. Jackson St., or Summit Credit Union, 2330 Kennedy Road.