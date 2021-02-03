JANESVILLE
The Kiwanis Blackhawk Golden K club plans to strand the truck on ice for its annual contest Saturday, Feb. 13, according to a club news release.
About 6 inches of ice are on Traxler Park Lagoon. The city will measure ice thickness Monday or Tuesday to determine if there's enough, according to the release.
If a lack of ice prevents placing the truck on ice, the club will hold a drawing Feb. 13 to determine the winner of the contest, according to the release.
Guess the Sink Date tickets are still available for purchase at Mac’s Pizza Shack from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 6 and Feb. 13. Contenders can also purchase tickets at the Rotary Gardens Gift Shop during regular business hours or from any club member.
Funds raised from the annual contest will support local homeless students, the Boys & Girls Club, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts and scholarships for Janesville Craig and Parker seniors.
For more information and a complete set of rules, visit kiwanisblackhawks.com.