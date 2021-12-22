Glenn Disrude, left, and Tom Nueman help roll up the extra line as the Truck On Ice is pulled onto shore from the Traxler Park lagoon on Wednesday in Janesville. The official winning time in the Golden Kiwanis’ Truck-On-Ice Contest was a fall-through time of 2:23 p.m. on Monday, March 8. The winner with the closest guess was Bill Pierce of Burlington.
The Blackhawk Golden “K” Club is launching the 19th year of the Truck on Ice campaign.
Money raised through the campaign will be used to support:
Early child literary education.
College scholarships for local high school students.
Aid to homeless students.
Support of multicultural students.
Food for families.
Summer programs for disabled students.
Other local programs.
Participants can win a grand prize of $3,000 by guessing the time when a truck breaks through the ice sheet in the Traxler Park lagoon. Four people will receive a $250 second-place prize and 10 people will win a $100 third-place prize.
Tickets cost $10 for three guesses or $20 for eight guesses.
Tickets are available from any Golden “K” member, at Rotary Botanical Gardens' gift shop or Mac’s Pizza Shack.
