LAKE GENEVA
An accident involving a jackknifed semitrailer truck closed Highway 120 for about three hours Friday morning, but the driver was not injured, authorities said Monday.
The Lake Geneva Fire Department responded to a mutual aid call from the Lyons Fire Department at 9:50 a.m. Friday at N2380 Highway 120 near Lake Geneva, according to a news release from the Lake Geneva Fire Department.
The semi had been carrying a "large pier service barge" before it jackknifed into a ditch. The accident punctured a fuel tank on the truck and ruptured hydraulic lines to the trailer, according to the release.
Crews used special equipment to contain the leaking fluids, and several tow trucks removed the semitrailer tractor and trailer. Highway 120 was shut down for about three hours, according to the release.
The driver was checked by EMS personnel and sustained no injuries, the release states.
