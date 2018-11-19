01STOCK_FIRETRUCK_GENERIC

LAKE GENEVA

An accident involving a jackknifed semitrailer truck closed Highway 120 for about three hours Friday morning, but the driver was not injured, authorities said Monday.

The Lake Geneva Fire Department responded to a mutual aid call from the Lyons Fire Department at 9:50 a.m. Friday at N2380 Highway 120 near Lake Geneva, according to a news release from the Lake Geneva Fire Department. 

The semi had been carrying a "large pier service barge" before it jackknifed into a ditch. The accident punctured a fuel tank on the truck and ruptured hydraulic lines to the trailer, according to the release.

Crews used special equipment to contain the leaking fluids, and several tow trucks removed the semitrailer tractor and trailer. Highway 120 was shut down for about three hours, according to the release.

The driver was checked by EMS personnel and sustained no injuries, the release states.

Tags

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse