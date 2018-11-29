JANESVILLE
Asked how she’ll transport her reindeer from her Hartford farm to Janesville for this weekend’s Jolly Jingle, Cindy Phillips said the animals will be flying here.
We should’ve known.
Phillips, owner of the Reindeer Games farm, will provide three animals for a free meet-and-greet from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Saturday at Lower Courthouse Park before the Jolly Jingle parade begins. Visitors can also take photos with the reindeer and their elves for $10.
Janesville is just one destination in a jam-packed holiday schedule for Reindeer Games. The farm sends its animals to different communities across Wisconsin for parades and tree-lighting ceremonies—nearly 40 events total in a two-month span.
For the other 10 months of the year, the reindeer are pets, Phillips said.
She brought her first reindeer home 18 years ago because she wanted to raise hoofed animals. But “cows poop a lot,” so Phillips got two reindeer heifers from northern Wisconsin and a bull from Michigan and started the present-day lineage, she said.
Reindeer are easy to train and aren’t afraid of people. They are the same species as caribou, but to put it simply, caribou are wild and reindeer are domesticated.
“They’re such a curious, trainable animal. They’re fun to have around,” Phillips said. “There’s always something different happening with them throughout the year. They find a place in your heart and don’t let go.”
All her reindeer—she has seven right now—are given Christmas-themed names or names that reference “The Night Before Christmas.” And yes, there’s a Rudolph.
Taking the reindeer out on the road—er, into the sky—wasn’t Phillips’ original intent. But now she has fully embraced the Christmas season and uses it to earn some extra cash—to buy more toys for nice girls and boys, of course.
Some of her reindeer know how to pull a sleigh. And while some kids might leave carrots and sugar out on Christmas Eve to feed the reindeer on their long global journey, Phillips’ reindeer prefer a high-protein grain mix with graham crackers for treats, she said.
The reindeer might be regular animals for most of the year, but they’re imbued with some extra magic as the holidays approach.
“They’re just our pets,” Phillips said. “That’s originally why we got them. We wanted reindeer as pets. Christmas found us.
“We have so much fun when we take them out on the road. Parents are grateful for giving their kids another year of believing.”
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse