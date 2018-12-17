JANESVILLE
The Rev. Kathy Monson Lutes invites the public to a church service in the Taize worship style at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 19, at Trinity Episcopal Church, 409 E. Court St.
“As we approach the end of our waiting and preparation for the birth of Jesus, come and sit in the quiet and join us in song and prayer,” she said.
The Taize worship tradition began many years ago in the ecumenical French monastic community called Taize. The quiet service includes meditation, reflection, readings and music.
“A special treat will be a quiet sound bath by Joshua Stoddard,” Lutes said.
