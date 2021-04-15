JANESVILLE
Tricoci University of Beauty Culture will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11 a.m. Monday, April 19, to mark the opening of a new spa at the Janesville campus, 2310 W. Court St.
The expanded campus now will offer new services for clients, including signature facials, massages, waxing and makeup application.
Guests can enter a raffle to win a complimentary skin care consultation and signature facial.
For more information about the Janesville campus or available services, visit tricociuniversity.edu.