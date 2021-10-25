01STOCK_HALLOWEEN02

Most area communities are celebrating Halloween with the annual tradition of trick-or-treating Sunday.

Residents welcoming trick-or-treaters should leave their porch lights on during trick-or-treat hours, according to a city of Janesville news release. City officials advise participants to only visit homes that are well lit and have a light on.

The city of Janesville recommends these Halloween safety tips:

  • Wear light-colored costumes so you can be seen in the dark.
  • Use strips
  • of reflective tape on your clothing and bring a flashlight to enhance visibility.
  • Make sure your costume won’t cause you to trip or make it hard for you to see.
  • Wear face paint instead of masks to help with visibility.
  • Ask your parents or older family members to escort you as you trick or treat.
  • Trick or treat with a group of friends.
  • Stay in your own neighborhood on well-lit streets.
  • Walk on sidewalks whenever possible. Be careful crossing the street at night and be sure to cross only at street corners and crosswalks.
  • Wait until you get home to eat treats. Do not eat anything that is not wrapped.
  • Notify police about anything suspicious.

The Rock County Public Health Department also offered tips to help limit the spread of COVID-19 while trick-or-treating:

  • Incorporate a cloth mask into your costume. Don’t use a traditional Halloween mask as an alternative to a cloth mask.
  • Trick or treat outdoors in small groups and avoid approaching crowded doorsteps.
  • Minimize contact by setting a bowl of candy out for trick or treaters and admiring costumes from a distance.
  • Wash your hands before eating candy.
  • Enjoy outdoor activities instead of indoor parties or gatherings.
  • Stay home and don’t hand out candy if you feel sick.
  • Get the COVID-19 and flu vaccines before Hallow
  • een to reduce the spread of illness.

Here is a list of times and dates for area communities:

Beloit: 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31.

Brodhead: 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31.

Darien: 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31.

City of Delavan: 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31.

Town of Delavan: Noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31.

East Troy: 5 to 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31.

Edgerton: 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31.

Elkhorn: 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31.

Evansville: 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31.

Footville: 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31.

Genoa City: 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31.

Janesville: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31.

Lake Geneva: Noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31.

Lyons: 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30.

Milton: 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31.

Orfordville: 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31.

Walworth: 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31.

Whitewater: 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31.

Williams Bay: 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31.

