Most area communities are celebrating Halloween with the annual tradition of trick-or-treating Sunday.
Residents welcoming trick-or-treaters should leave their porch lights on during trick-or-treat hours, according to a city of Janesville news release. City officials advise participants to only visit homes that are well lit and have a light on.
The city of Janesville recommends these Halloween safety tips:
- Wear light-colored costumes so you can be seen in the dark.
- Use strips
- of reflective tape on your clothing and bring a flashlight to enhance visibility.
- Make sure your costume won’t cause you to trip or make it hard for you to see.
- Wear face paint instead of masks to help with visibility.
- Ask your parents or older family members to escort you as you trick or treat.
- Trick or treat with a group of friends.
- Stay in your own neighborhood on well-lit streets.
- Walk on sidewalks whenever possible. Be careful crossing the street at night and be sure to cross only at street corners and crosswalks.
- Wait until you get home to eat treats. Do not eat anything that is not wrapped.
- Notify police about anything suspicious.
The Rock County Public Health Department also offered tips to help limit the spread of COVID-19 while trick-or-treating:
- Incorporate a cloth mask into your costume. Don’t use a traditional Halloween mask as an alternative to a cloth mask.
- Trick or treat outdoors in small groups and avoid approaching crowded doorsteps.
- Minimize contact by setting a bowl of candy out for trick or treaters and admiring costumes from a distance.
- Wash your hands before eating candy.
- Enjoy outdoor activities instead of indoor parties or gatherings.
- Stay home and don’t hand out candy if you feel sick.
- Get the COVID-19 and flu vaccines before Hallow
- een to reduce the spread of illness.
Here is a list of times and dates for area communities:
Beloit: 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31.
Brodhead: 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31.
Darien: 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31.
City of Delavan: 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31.
Town of Delavan: Noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31.
East Troy: 5 to 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31.
Edgerton: 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31.
Elkhorn: 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31.
Evansville: 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31.
Footville: 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31.
Genoa City: 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31.
Janesville: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31.
Lake Geneva: Noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31.
Lyons: 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30.
Milton: 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31.
Orfordville: 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31.
Walworth: 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31.
Whitewater: 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31.
Williams Bay: 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31.