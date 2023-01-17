01STOCK_GAVEL_2

JANESVILLE – Five witnesses testified Tuesday as the trial got underway of former UW Badger football player Marcus Randle El, who is alleged to have shot to death two Janesville women in February 2020.

Witnesses included former Dane County Sheriff’s Deputy Robby Vick who lived near the crime scene; Aubrey Davis, assistant manager of the Best Buy where a video camera captured footage of the scene; Blake and Emily Mosley, who lived nearby and heard gunshots the morning of Feb. 10, 2020; and Michelle Edwards-Horton, a taxi driver who found the victims and called 911.

