JANESVILLE
If it’s a tree that ties the competing east and west sides of Janesville together, so be it.
And it is so—at least in artistic theory.
This week, South Carolina public artist Deedee Morrison has overseen crews who are assembling the pieces of a giant, white metal tree sculpture Morrison designed as the centerpiece of the Mick & Jane Blain Gilbertson Family Heritage Pedestrian Bridge that spans the Rock River downtown.
The tree, she explained, is designed to be a symbolic nexus where the city’s east and west sides connect at the riverfront.
“Historically, when you read about Janesville, there’s been a lot of separation, you know, conversationally between east and west,” Morrison said. “So what a beautiful idea to create a pedestrian bridge with the whole intent of contemplation—contemplation of what ties us together.”
Morrison was commissioned earlier this year by the private revitalization group ARISEnow to work on public art displays at privately funded parts of the city’s east- and west-side town squares along the riverfront, including a donor wall near the pedestrian bridge.
The bridge and the nearly finished east-side town square will open to the public at a dedication ceremony Oct. 16.
Private donors have worked alongside the city to fund millions of dollars of structural and public art amenities at the town squares. At the center of the squares—if not the geographical center of Janesville—is the new pedestrian bridge.
“I thought about this as kind of like a big monolithic sculpture instead of several sculptures,” Morrison said. “And so we talked about that, taking that approach of creating this whole, an east- and west-side dish, you know, and so I took a tree fractal design, yeah, and I broke it apart, and they’re actually mirror images of each other that grow together in harmony.”
One man passing by who saw the tree sculpture early this week marveled at its curving trunks and branch pieces—each new segment connected on the ends with large flanges that bolt together.
“It looks like big pieces of plumbing,” he said.
The tall, tubular tree art rises in four big trunks at the east and west corners of the enlarged center of the bridge. The metal trees’ gracefully curling bows stretch up and over the bridge from east to west, connecting in the middle.
It creates an arbor of sorts at the bridge’s center, one of white metal branches adorned with leaves of stainless steel and translucent glass that absorb and reflect multicolored lights built into the sculpture.
The luminaries are designed to electronically communicate with programmable lights being installed on the bridges at Milwaukee and Court streets, which the pedestrian bridge sits between.
Also being installed are wooden benches, acid-etched, stainless-steel tables and chairs that will be placed at key spots on the bridge so people can sit and visit or gaze at the river. The entire bridge is wired to play music and run cameras to film special events there.
Morrison, a Greenville, South Carolina, resident and former economist, has visited Janesville several times since she was selected by ARISEnow to design public art.
She said every time she has visited, she’s surprised to see more artistic revamps of the downtown. This week, several new murals on downtown buildings welcomed her back to the heart of the city.
Morrison had read about Janesville’s woes in 2008 and 2009, after General Motors ended production and the global recession delivered a second economic gut punch.
“The city’s willingness, the willingness of its people to stay dedicated to regrowth, to not give in, is so moving for me. As an artist, I wanted to tell that story,” Morrison said. “For me, this story is such an important story in America right now. That a city this size can come together in the middle.”