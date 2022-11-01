HUMES ROAD
Buy Now

The intersection of Humes Road and Milton Avenue in Janesville sees thousands of cars per day. Transportation leaders gathered in Janesville on Tuesday to discuss how to move people around the state into the future, and how to pay for that.

 Gazette File Photo

JANESVILLE -- A dozen leaders with direct ties to – or interests in – mass transit and Wisconsin's transportation industry came together on Tuesday at Blackhawk Technical College to talk about how people will move around the state into the future.

The four-hour summit, the Wisconsin Tomorrow Workforce Transportation Action Accelerator, drew Wisconsin Department of Transportation Secretary Craig Thompson, construction business group executive director Robb Kahl and Wisconsin Transportation Builders Association Executive Director Steve Baas, among others. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you