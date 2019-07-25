Two Rock County families who lost children to overdose deaths after traveling to Florida for treatment warn others of the risks addicts face in the Sunshine State.

Janesville resident Mark Stricklin’s son Seth Stricklin died July 14 in West Palm Beach, Florida. His body was found a day later, lying outside with a needle in his hand and another needle in his pocket.

He was 23 years old.

Brooke McKearn of Beloit understands Mark’s pain.

Her son Nikolas Graves died Dec. 22, 2018, in West Palm Beach, blocks away from where Seth died, Brooke said. He overdosed on fentanyl, which he thought was heroin.

He also was 23 years old.

Seth’s and Nikolas’ stories fall in line with reports of addicts and their families falling victim to an insurance fraud mill in Florida.

The New York Times in 2017 reported Midwesterners have gone in droves to Palm Beach County, Florida, seeking treatment for addiction.

Palm Beach County officials responded to 5,000 overdoses and 596 opioid deaths in 2016, according to the Times.

A Palm Beach County grand jury in 2016 found unregulated treatment facilities and sober homes “endangered the health, public safety and welfare of the public and persons suffering from substance abuse disorders.”

According to the Times, drug treatment centers have been illegally paying sober homes money from patients’ insurance carriers. Sober home operators pocket some of the cash and give addicts money, housing, gym memberships and other perks to stay there and recruit others.

Brooke’s insurance while Nik was in Florida was billed $15,000 for a lab test and thousands more in a slew of charges that Brooke, who was an ER nurse for 15 years, felt were grossly overpriced.

Seth’s story

Seth was addicted to heroin for six years. He stayed in treatment facilities across Wisconsin, Illinois, Colorado and California before going to Florida in October.

Seth wanted to get sober, Mark said. Seth reached out to Florida treatment centers and learned Mark’s insurance would cover treatment and a plane ticket.

Mark said he noticed red flags when he received calls from Florida treatment centers competing for Seth’s business.

“If I had known what was going on in South Florida, there was no way in the world I would’ve let him get on that plane,” Mark said. “I had no idea I was sending him to death’s doorstep.”

Seth went to an inpatient treatment center in Palm Beach County and was sober for months, Mark said. Things changed after he moved out of inpatient treatment and into unsupervised sober living.

In the weeks leading to his death, Mark worried Seth had been using heroin again, but Seth insisted he was clean.

Seth told Mark the sober homes offered him cash to recruit friends from home to get treatment in Palm Beach County. Mark worries how many people from across the country have been lured into the environment where his son died.

“I would tell them (parents of addicts) to please, please look around here and research and find out who is really going to care for your addicted loved one,” Mark said.

“But do not ever send your addicted loved one to south Florida. They are trading cash for lives.”

Nik’s story

Like Seth, Nik went through multiple stints in inpatient treatment only to relapse days or weeks later, Brooke said. Nik had been using Xanax for a year and a half before going to Florida.

The day he died was the first time he tried what he thought was heroin, Brooke said.

A friend recommended to Brooke a program in Port St. Lucie, Florida. Nik was sober for 103 days with help from the program, which Brooke applauded.

But once Nik left the program for a West Palm Beach sober living home, Nik relapsed multiple times.

If Rock County had more resources for people with addiction, Brooke would not have sent Nik to Florida, she said.

In the months leading up to Nik leaving, Brooke had called programs all over Rock County to learn most of them had long waiting lists, she said.

Brooke has contacted the West Palm Beach Police Department, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, the FBI, the Florida Drug Enforcement Agency, Florida lawmakers and Wisconsin lawmakers. She is pushing officials to fix the broken system in Florida and provide resources in Wisconsin.

Brooke has made herself available to anyone struggling with addiction or loss by speaking at support groups and reaching out to others online. She started a Facebook page “Addiction Awareness-What can we do to save a life?” to connect people affected by addiction.

“For any parent who thinks it won’t happen to them, I hope they don’t end up in the club I am in,” Brooke said.