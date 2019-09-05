EDGERTON

The U.S. Marine Corps Reserve and Two Brothers Pub and Grill will host a Toys for Tots fundraiser during the Green Bay Packers football game Thursday at Two Brothers, 116 W. Fulton St.

Ticket sales begin at 6:30 p.m. for 50/50 raffles and train cut-outs.

Prices range from $1 to $10, and raffles will be held at kickoff, during the first quarter and at halftime.

Proceeds will support the Rock County Toys for Tots campaign, which buys toys for area children during the holiday season.

For more information, contact Patrice Gabower, Salvation Army volunteer and special events coordinator, at 608-757-8300 or patrice.gabower@usc.salvationarmy.org.