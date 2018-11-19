JANESVILLE
The Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots fundraiser will sponsor a "Stuff the Truck" event Friday and Saturday, Nov. 23 and 24.
A truck will be parked outside Five Below, 2700 Pontiac Place No. 140, from 7 a.m. to noon Friday and outside Big Lots, 1800 Milton Ave. No. 100, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Donations of new, unwrapped toys are encouraged. The toys will be distributed in Rock County.
For more information, call Patrice Gabower at 608-757-8300.
