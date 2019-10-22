TOWN OF HARMONY

The cost of a $28,000 engineering study to address flooding in the Starview Heights subdivision could have been charged to its residents.

But at a special meeting Monday, the Harmony Town Board voted to use reserve funds, which Town Clerk Tim Tollefson clarified will not be taken out of the road fund or added on to tax bills.

The vote was 4-0 after a motion by Supervisor Matt McNall and a second by John Paulson. They were joined by Don Quarterman and Bill Barlass.

Town Chairman Jeff Klenz abstained and allowed town attorney Michael Oellerich of Nowlan & Mouat in Janesville to lead the meeting.

Flooding in Starview Heights is not a new phenomenon; it appeared on a town board agenda as early as 1992. From 2008 to 2018, Starview flooding was on 18 town board agendas.

In October 2018, the town board approved a contact with MSA Professional Services, a stormwater management company, to determine what to do about water in Starview Heights.

At the time, the board said the town might recoup its cost for the study through a special assessment.

Oellerich, the town attorney, said Monday that state law allows special charges to be applied to properties that benefit from a service.

“The question becomes which of the properties, if not all properties, in Starview Heights are the properties served by the engineering plan,” he said.

“Because the plan takes a global look at the subdivision, it’s arguable the entire subdivision is a property served by the engineering plan. There’s another point of view that says just the properties that are affected by flooding are the properties that are served.”

More than 40 residents, most of them from Starview Heights, attended Monday’s meeting. Only a handful of them said they had experienced flooding in their basements or drain fields.

If the town board had decided to issue a special charge on property tax bills issued in December, the clerk would have had to let Rock County officials know by the end of the month.

If the town had decided to assess a special charge, the cost would have been $294 per parcel, including two town-owned parcels. If the town had assessed a special charge to the 90 parcels with improvements, such as a house, the charge would have been $314 per parcel.

The board also considered having property owners and the town split the cost.

In May, about 60 people attended a meeting at Harmony Elementary School to learn about three possible solutions from MSA Professional Services, with costs ranging from $300,000 to $600,000.

The board has not yet decided if it will use any of the options provided by MSA.

It’s possible that the board might choose instead to focus on lowering ditches and clearing culverts, Klenz said.