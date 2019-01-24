JANESVILLE

The Tour of America's Dairyland will return to Janesville this summer after what organizers considered a successful inaugural year.

The Janesville Town Square Gran Prix will be held Tuesday, June 25, and will be the sixth leg of the tour's 11 races, which will run June 20-30.

Janesville hosted a leg of the tour for the first time last summer, welcoming 489 cyclists, 1,500 spectators and 125 volunteers on a rainy June day, according to a Gazette story.

Local organizer Paul Murphy was pleased by last year's turnout and said the feedback he received from tour officials was overwhelmingly positive.

In preparing for the event's second year, organizers had to address perhaps the largest elephant facing downtown Janesville: the demolition of the Milwaukee Street bridge.

Murphy said city officials told him the bridge likely will not be open in time for the races.

The 2018 course started and ended at the corner of Main and Milwaukee streets and led racers over both the Court and Milwaukee street bridges in a rectangular shape through downtown.

To avoid bridge construction, this year's course will take what cyclists consider a "dog bone" shape and will lead racers up and down Court Street.

The 2019 route will start and finish on Main Street in front of Olde Towne Mall and the Johnson Bank parking lot. Racers will make a loop around the block, turning right onto Milwaukee Street, Parker Drive and Court Street.

Racers will continue westbound on Court Street before taking a left turn onto Franklin Street and looping around the block with right turns onto McKinley, Jackson and Court streets. They will then ride eastbound on Court Street, finishing the race with a left turn onto Main Street.

This year's route is unusual but not unheard of, Murphy said. Having a left turn on a route is atypical, but having two left turns is doubly so.

Murphy believes the route's technical challenges will attract racers who are looking for something new.

Organizers have not yet started planning any community events in tandem with the race or collecting donations for monetary awards—called primes—given throughout the races, Murphy said.

The 2018 race raked in at least $15,000 in primes—an unusually large amount for a city of Janesville's size. Murphy said racers appreciated that Janesville's race offered equal prize money for men's and women's races.

Signup for races will not be available until February or March, Murphy said. Racers will be able to sign up online at tourofamericasdairyland.com.