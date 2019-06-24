JANESVILLE

The shape of the Town Square Gran Prix bicycle race course differs from last year’s course, but the bottom line is the same for anybody heading downtown Tuesday.

From 7:30 a.m. into late evening, a slew of streets along the riverfront will be closed, and parking will be limited as the Tour of America’s Dairyland makes its second stop in Janesville.

Last year, several blocks of East and West Milwaukee Street on both sides of the Rock River were blockaded to clear the streets for the hundreds of racers competing in the closed-circuit bike races.

This year, the bulk of West Milwaukee Street and most cross streets west of South Jackson Street will remain open. That’s because the dog bone-shaped course is centered on a stretch of East and West Court Street, with blocks closest to the riverfront serving as turns.

The course was reconfigured mostly because the Milwaukee Street bridge is still under construction.

Paul Murphy, a lead organizer of the Gran Prix, said the reconfiguration should alleviate parking issues on blocks along West Milwaukee Street that are west of South Jackson Street and north of Dodge Street.

But parking will be at a premium, as side streets and designated lots for racers, spectators and downtown businesses are expected to fill up early in the day.

Streets inside the perimeter of the race course will be closed, including:

Streets on the east side of the river between East Wall Street and St. Lawrence Avenue and Parker Place.

Streets on the west side of the river between McKinley, South High and Dodge streets, and a two block stretch of South River Street from just north of the Janesville Transit System’s downtown terminal to Dodge Street.

Those streets will be fenced off to protect racers, and side streets will have concrete barriers that will prevent all traffic except emergency and service vehicles from entering.

Customers downtown will notice crews begin to shut down streets starting at about 7:30 a.m. Tuesday. Pedestrians will be allowed to access sidewalks and cross streets within the race area using six designated crosswalks.

Parking will be scattered in several lots around the race area, and it will be marked to indicate which lots are for spectators and racers. Other lots will be designated as private parking. After streets are closed Tuesday morning, people will not be allowed to drive vehicles or park inside the blocked-off area.

Similar to last year, Murphy said, organizers will have two golf carts inside the race area. One will help people who need to reach businesses, and the other will courier small packages to businesses within the race area that otherwise would be cut off from deliveries.

Murphy said organizers have worked with the U.S. Postal Service to designate a space where people can handle business at the downtown post office.

Ryan Murphy, a battalion chief with the Janesville Fire Department, said the fire department and police department have planned a race day detail similar to last year’s races.

Like last year, he said, the city will have a command post outside the race area. Police patrols will monitor the race area, and the fire department will have two paramedics on bicycles and a utility vehicle available for emergencies.

The races will continue even if it rains Tuesday. But Murphy said this year’s Gran Prix will have four indoor shelters where spectators can take shelter during severe weather. Three privately-owned buildings will be open along the course on the west side of the river, and one location will be on the east side of the river.

At last year’s Gran Prix, a mid-afternoon storm brought wind, heavy rain and lightning that halted the races for an hour. During the storm, bars and restaurants within the race area encouraged crowds and racers to come in out of the weather.

“If it looks like the emergency shelter locations are focused on the west side of the river, that’s because it’s the area along the course that’s got the least amount of private access for people to get inside,” Murphy said. “The way the race is set up this year, the part of the course west of the river is the area that lacks bars and restaurants and places where people can get in and get shelter.”