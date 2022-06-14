JANESVILLE
On Thursday, the road bicycles return to Janesville’s downtown for a full day of races.
The Tour of America’s Dairyland is set to roll again, the fourth installment of the pro-am bicycle tour in Janesville since the city first landed a berth in the professional bicycle criterion in 2018.
This year, the Town Square Gran Prix returns with 300 professional riders from all over the map. And it’ll be a hot one.
Extended forecasts call for a daytime high of 90 degrees on Thursday. That’s a slight break from the nearly 100-degree heat we’ve seen the last few days, but it still will be hot enough to break a sweat just thinking about riding a bike.
And unlike the first few years of the races, which were marked by rain and lightning delays, no rain is expected.
Local organizers this year were offered to host the Tour of America’s Dairyland as the tour’s kickoff. That’s unlike last year, when organizers booked the Janesville stop as a two-day race after one of the communities that had hosted the races for years opted out prior to the series starting.
The change means that downtown business operators and residents won’t contend with two full days of street closures during the races.
Otherwise, plans for the races are similar to prior years. Residents should be prepared for traffic to be shut down in the heart of downtown all day and evening on Thursday so that racers in the criterion can safely compete in timed races in a closed-loop course that uses Parker Drive, Milwaukee, Court and McKinley Streets.
That’s similar to the dog bone-shaped course used in past Dairyland races downtown.
Spectators are allowed to walk into downtown and observe the races from behind barriers on the course. Like in other years, volunteers will guide people through crossings set up along the course.
Throughout the day, spectators can watch bike racers duke it out on the street course for the day’s top finishes, but also for primes—special, one-off cash prizes that organizers parse out to racers who win individual laps in a race.
Races roll all day, with amateur and youth races earlier and premier races for professional bicyclists in the tour kicking off in early evening.
Janesville serves this year as the kickoff for the series with the second day of the tour picking up ion East Troy. Local organizers believe the two tour stops are close enough geographically that the races might bring a larger number of overnight guests than in past years.
In the past, the races have generated between $250,000 and $700,000 in visitor spending at businesses in downtown Janesville, tourism officials said.