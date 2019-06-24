JANESVILLE

Massive coordination, organization and excitation will turn downtown Janesville into a bicycle-racing venue all day Tuesday.

Here's some help for spectators of the Town Square Gran Prix and those who work downtown.

Off limits: Certain streets will be closed on both sides of the river from 7:30 a.m. until about 10:30 p.m. See map.

Races: Nine races start at 10:45 a.m. and end at 8 p.m. Race lengths vary from 45 minutes to 90 minutes. The last race, starting at 6:30 p.m., is the longest.

Parking: The downtown parking ramp will be open, as will the city lot across from the ramp on Parker Drive, and St. Mary Catholic School is allowing parking in its lot. Some downtown lots are private and not open for the event.

Paul Murphy, a lead organizer of the Gran Prix, recommended on-street parking in the Courthouse Hill and Prospect Hill neighborhoods, Main and Water streets south of downtown and the city lot south of the bus transfer center at River and Van Buren streets.

Viewing options: Anywhere along the course is fine, but Lower Courthouse Park will have shade and a view of racers in both directions, and at 6:30 p.m., a band will play on the nearby stage. A food-truck rally will be in the Court/Jackson Street area. Portable potties will be available throughout much of the course. The start/finish line is on Parker Drive in front of The Gazette building.

Where to hear: For those (almost everyone) unfamiliar with criterium racing, commentary will be available at the finish line and through speakers along Main Street.

Safety: The racers will exceed 30 mph on their bikes. Twelve race marshals will be posted along the course to keep children and other people from darting into the course. Police might be called for those who don’t comply. Crossing guards will help people cross at six points. Police will monitor the area, in part with video cameras. Plans are in place in case emergency response is needed.

Weather: Mostly sunny is the forecast, with a slight chance of showers or thunderstorms in the afternoon. The high temperature will be near 85 degrees with west winds at 5 to 15 mph.