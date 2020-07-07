TOWN OF HARMONY
The fate of a group home that houses sex offenders on the outskirts of Janesville could be decided at a town of Harmony meeting on Thursday night.
The town Planning and Zoning Committee will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Harmony Town Hall, 440 Highway 14.
The meeting will include a public hearing on the status of the former Pine Tree Inn, 4544 E. Highway 14.
Town officials learned last fall that the building, which had been taken over by the Jessie Crawford Recovery Center, was housing sex offenders.
The Jessie Crawford agency provides “sober housing, case management and treatment services for men and women that struggle with mental health and/or substance abuse disorders” in Madison, Baraboo and Janesville, according to its website.
The town board at first considered an ordinance to restrict where sex offenders could live, but it dropped the idea after learning from state officials and others that the town could not ban sex offenders from living in the town, said town board Chairman Jeff Klenz.
Klenz said this week that the Jessie Crawford group home violates the property’s zoning, and the town has been working with property owner Baldev Patel on the matter.
Patel has applied for a conditional-use permit, which is the subject of the public hearing.
Patel leases the building to the Jessie Crawford Recovery Center, Klenz said.
Nearby property owners who have concerns might speak at the hearing, Klenz said.
The committee will have the final say on the conditional-use permit application, said Klenz, who is not on the committee.
“I think everybody wants do what’s best for the township. We’re hoping this will work out,” he said.
Only 10 people will be allowed in the town hall. Others may watch via the Zoom app, by clicking on a link on the town website, townofharmony.com.
The public hearing will be the second of the evening. The first hearing will be to consider an application from MS Properties of Rock County for a conditional-use permit to build two outbuildings at 5705 N. Milton Shopiere Road, Milton.