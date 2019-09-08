TOWN OF ROCK

A fire caused an estimated $85,000 in damage to a single-family home Saturday.

At 8:37 p.m., the Janesville Fire Department was called to 1525 W. Avalon Road, town of Rock. When firefighters arrived, flames were already through the roof of the home, according to a news release from the Janesville Fire Department.

Firefighters entered the home to knock down the fire. Other firefighters cut holes in an exterior wall to put out an attic fire. Crews were pulled out of house when the ceiling began to collapse.

Crews then used ladders and chain saws to get at the fire in what remained of the attic.

No firefighters were hurt, and the occupants of the home, Otis and Chelsea Hall, were not at home.

Ten Janesville units responded to the fire, and the Milton and Town of Beloit fire departments provided mutual aid.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, the news release stated.